President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the devastation wreaked by floods on communities and farmlands nationwide with profound grief.

Recent data by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) indicate that lives have been lost — with thousands of hectares of farmlands damaged and thousands of people displaced by floods across the country.

The president sympathised with all victims of these ravages of nature, especially bereaved families, farmers, displaced communities, and those who have lost property.

President Tinubu re-emphasised the need for a concerted effort to address existential environmental concerns and build a more climate-resilient and adaptive society.

The president prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, while assuring Nigerians that his administration, through the relevant agencies, will continue to provide the needed support for victims, as well as timely warnings to mitigate the impact of environmental mishaps.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

(Media & Publicity)

August 28, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

