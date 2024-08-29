President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the devastation wreaked by floods on communities and farmlands nationwide with profound grief.
Recent data by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) indicate that lives have been lost — with thousands of hectares of farmlands damaged and thousands of people displaced by floods across the country.
The president sympathised with all victims of these ravages of nature, especially bereaved families, farmers, displaced communities, and those who have lost property.
President Tinubu re-emphasised the need for a concerted effort to address existential environmental concerns and build a more climate-resilient and adaptive society.
The president prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, while assuring Nigerians that his administration, through the relevant agencies, will continue to provide the needed support for victims, as well as timely warnings to mitigate the impact of environmental mishaps.
