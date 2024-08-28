The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has urged the Cross River State Government to take steps to improve the quality of water supply to residents of the Calabar metropolis.

The call was made by participants who spoke at a one-day public lecture to mark NSE 2024 Engineering Week in Uyo on Wednesday.

The guest lecturer, Nkpa Ogarekpe, described the water quality supplied from private boreholes in the city as poor and unsafe.

Speaking at the lecture on “Safety Issues with Domestic Borehole Water Source,” Mr Ogarekpe urged the government not to treat the issue of unsafe water with levity.

Mr Ogarekpe, a lecturer at the Department of Civil Engineering, University of Cross River, said that some private boreholes in the city were sunk close to dump sites and gully erosions, which often lead to contaminated water supplies.

“This is not an assumption; it is the result of a study conducted on some boreholes within the Calabar metropolis,” he said.

The lecturer quoted the World Health Organisation as saying that water could only be confirmed safe if it posed no significant health risk after consumption.

“Research conducted on some local boreholes within Calabar shows that the issue of pollution is caused within the metropolis.

“Borehole 48, located at Ikot Efanga, is in a place with a significant level of pollution; of course, you are all aware of the open dump site in that place.

“Borehole 23 is close to the gully erosion at Ndidem Usang Iso, and that gully is being used as a dump site,” he said.

In her speech, the NSE National President, Margaret Oguntala, expressed the need for engineers to play active roles in ensuring quality standards for domestic water sources.

Represented by Ndifon Agbiji, the national executive member in charge of the professional development board, Ms Oguntala urged the state government to upgrade the water infrastructure.

“The NSE branch in Calabar should remind the state government and the public of the role of engineers in this regard.

“Some time ago, Cross River was ranked as one of the best states in the supply of potable water, but we are seeing a gradual decline from this status,” she said.

The NSE president said investment in water infrastructure remained critical to the health and wellbeing of the residents.

(NAN)

