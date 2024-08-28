A former National Auditor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu, has formally resigned his membership of the party.

Mr Moghalu announced his resignation in a a letter submitted to the party and made available to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Tuesday.

He said his reason for his resignation was personal.

“I bring you the good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC , with effect from today, the 26th day of August, 2024.

“It is my utmost desire and expectation that all of us will continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built together over the years,” he said.

Mr Moghalu is the immediate past managing director of Nigeria Inland WaterWays Agency(NIWA)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Moghalu who had in June 2024 said he was leaving the ruling party was one of the founding members of APC.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He had been a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and then Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before the formation of the APC in 2014.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

