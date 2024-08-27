The Anambra State Government on Tuesday announced the immediate closure of Upcoming Star International School at Ifite Road, Awka, over the alleged bullying of a seven-year-old pupil.

The state Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, announced in Awka that the government responded to a report that the pupil’s classmate allegedly broke her leg.

Ms Chuma-Udeh, a professor, said when the school’s proprietor was invited for questioning, it was discovered the school was not approved to operate.

“The pupil was bullied by her classmate, which caused her to break her leg, and the matter was reported to the ministry.

“The school proprietor, Mr Uchechukwu Onyeachonam, was invited for questioning and he admitted that the offence was committed in his school; it was also discovered the school was not approved by the government.

“Governor Charles Soludo, however, directed that the school be sealed before 2 p.m. today.

“This is because the continued existence of such illegal schools has been causing mayhem to children in the state,” the commissioner said.

Ms Chuma-Udeh warned that proprietors of illegal schools would be handed over to law enforcement agents for contravening the laws of the state.

She urged parents to desist from sending their children and wards to unapproved schools.

(NAN)

