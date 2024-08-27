Amongst the many revelations in the blockbuster documentary ‘Daniel vs Ekweremadu’ from the studio, Chude Jideonwo presents, is the news that the London Metropolitan Police is currently investigating a case linked to that of former Nigerian deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, who was sentence to 10 years in a British jail for human trafikcing last year.

Part 1 of the two-part docu-series was released on Friday, 23 August. It is written and directed by award winning filmmaker and TV host, Chude Jideonwo.

In an email from a spokesperson to the police, Alexandra Meek to the producers as shown in the documentary, she said: “With regards to the live investigation, which is linked – On Tuesday, 8 November 2022 detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime arrested a woman on suspicion of conspiracy to exploit for the purposes of organ harvesting. The woman, who is in her 50s, has been released under investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Ms Meek, who is senior communication manager for the MET Police, gave this as a reason for the police’s inability to participate in the documentary at this time.

‘Daniel’ is the name given by a journalist and adopted by the documentary filmmakers for the victim-survivor of the first conviction under the UK’s Modern Slavery Law – under which Ekweremadu became the first to be sentenced to jail alongside his wife, Beatrice and a doctor-friend, Obinna Obeta. It follows a directive from the judge of the case for the real name to remain undisclosed.

‘Daniel vs Ekweremadu’ tells the story of Senator Ekweremadu’s fall from Nigerian deputy senate president to British jailbird upon his conviction for organ harvesting.

Shot in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the series includes exclusive access to British prosecutors, police, the family of the survivor-victim amongst others in this first-of-its-kind thriller-style documentary from a West African independent studio.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The two-part series is available exclusively on the streaming platform withChude.com. It is produced by the factual film and series studio, Chude Jideonwo Presents.

Link to the official trailer

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

