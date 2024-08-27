Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has requested the establishment of an army battalion in the state to assist in tackling security challenges, particularly kidnappings, in the coastal areas of the state.

“We would like to request that you consider within your limit of approval to help situate another battalion in the Oron axis of the state,” Mr Eno told the Nigerian Army delegation led by the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja in Government House Uyo on Monday.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant-general, and the Nigerian Army are in Akwa Ibom for the combined second and third quarters Chief of Army Staff Conference.

Mr Eno, who welcomed the top echelon of the Nigerian Army, thanked them for choosing the state for the conference and pledged the state government’s continuous support for the army.

The video of the visit is posted on Facebook by the African Independent Television.

Speaking further, the governor decried the insecurity challenges in the Oron axis in the state and sought the approval of the army chief to site a new battalion in that axis.

“Most kidnappings happen and they go through the waters. So, we would be able to work with you if you give us the approval to site another battalion around Oron axis, it would do us a great favour,” the governor said.

Insecurity in Oron axis

The “Oron axis” as used by Mr Eno, referred to the five local government areas of Oron, Mbo, Okobo, Udung Uko and Urue Offong/ Uruko.

Mainly coastal, the five local governments have become a hotbed for kidnappers in the recent past, which is why Mr Eno seeking an army battalion to tackle it.

Mr Eno’s request came about six months after the House of Representatives mandated Mr Taoreed to establish a military formation in Oron to tackle the soaring kidnappings and killings in the area.

The House gave the directive following a motion by Martins Esin, the federal lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency.

Mr Esin, who is the chairperson of the House Committee on Youth Development, blamed kidnappings, sea piracy, armed robbery and wanton killings in the area on the lack of adequate armed security agencies in the area, Punch newspaper reported.

“Oron and other parts of the constituency are bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, which provides a gateway to the Republic of Cameroon, but the porosity of the national border has paved the way for hardened criminals operating from the high sea to carry out unabated violence in the towns and its neighbouring areas,” the lawmaker said.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported the high-profile abductions in the Oron axis of the state since Mr Eno became governor.

Last month, gunmen abducted eight people, including a naval operative at Classic Point Hotel, a relaxation spot in Ibaka, Mbo local government area of the state.

About three months ago, gunmen abducted Okon Abang, the paramount ruler of Mbo Local Government Area. The gunmen invaded the royal father’s palace at Ebughu in the night and abducted him.

A week before the traditional ruler was abducted, the wife of Asuquo Okon, a prominent politician in the area was abducted in Oron LocalGovernment Area.

Also, in the same area, John Esu, a medical doctor, was abducted, prompting the Nigeria Medical Association in the state to direct its members to withdraw its services from both private and public hospitals in the state.

Last December, a High Court judge, Joy Unwana, was kidnapped and her security guard shot dead, while they were returning to Uyo from Oron where she had a court session.

