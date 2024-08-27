The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 42-year-old woman, Gift Yahaya, at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stabbing a fellow woman.

Ms Yahaya had stabbed her neighbour, Kehinde Adesanya, after accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

The defendant, who resides at Oyebanjo Street, Alapere, in the Ketu area of Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 26, at Oyebanjo Junction off Elebuju Street, Ketu, Lagos.

Bassey said the defendant assaulted the complainant, by slapping and hitting her several times.

“She, thereafter, stabbed the complainant on her left hand with a broken bottle.

“The complaint sustained a deep injury on her hand.

“The defendant had accused the complainant of having an affair with her husband,” Bassey said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Bassey said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 provides three years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of unlawful assault on another.

In a bench ruling, the Chief Magistrate, O.A Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

“The sureties must be gainfully employed and must provide proof of tax payments.

“Their addresses must be verified and one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant,” she said.

Ms Daodu adjourned the case until 5 September for mention. (NAN)

