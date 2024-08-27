Gunmen have abducted a top revenue official of the Rivers State Government.

Aribibia Fubara, a director in the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service, was abducted by gunmen, who came in through Okrika Waterfront to the Marine Base axis of the state capital, Port Harcourt, according to Punch newspaper.

The newspaper did not, however, state when the government official was abducted.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko told the newspaper that the command was aware and had commenced investigation into the incident.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said the commissioner of police in the state has ordered the deployment of all tactical units and has directed all area commanders to ensure that the victim is released unhurt.

“Also, the commissioner of police has given them an order to ensure the suspects are apprehended and made to face the law,” the police said.

The gunmen, about six in number, reportedly stormed the area in a commando style and fired sporadic shots into the air.

They whisked their target away into their waiting boat and zoomed off.

The gunmen are yet to establish contact with the victim’s family as of Monday, Punch reported.

Kidnap-for-ransom has been on the rise in the oil-rich Rivers State.

PREMIUM TIMES, in April, reported how Joshua Rogers, a reporter with Channels Television, was abducted at his residence in Port Harcourt. He was freed the next day.

Punch newspaper, two months ago, reported the abduction of a police orderly and a driver to a traditional ruler in the state.

The duo were abducted by gunmen who stormed the residence of Cornwell Ihunwo, the paramount ruler of Rumu-Elechi, Nkpolu Orowurokwu in the state.

According to the newspaper, the gunmen kidnapped the police guard and driver when they could not find the paramount ruler, who was their target.

