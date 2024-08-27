The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria have arrested six suspected drug dealers and cultists in the state.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in the state disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Monday.

Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, gave the suspects names as Kufre Okon, Uko Edet, Cyril Michael, Gabriel Effiong, Joseph Okon, and Udofia Udofia.

The police said the suspects were arrested during a raid on a criminal hideout in Afaha Offiong, a community in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“The raid was carried out by the Command’s operatives who acted following directives of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom, Waheed Ayilara, upon an intelligence report available at the Command’s disposal about nefarious activities in a section of the community.

“Operatives also recovered two bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some cocktail concoctions,” the police said.

The police in Akwa Ibom State have stepped up the fight against crime with several suspects arrested.

The latest arrest came about a month after the police arrested a man for allegedly raping a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

The suspect, identified as Paul Edu, raped the victim at Ukana Iba community in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

The police had also announced the arrest of a child trafficking suspect for running a “baby factory” at World Bank Estate in Owerri, Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Eunice Eze, 56, specialises in stealing babies and pregnant women from Akwa Ibom through an agent. Ten pregnant women were rescued.

