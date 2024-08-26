President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, over the passing of his Commissioner of Finance, Ahmed Ali.

This was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

The Borno State Government in a statement by the Information Commissioner, Usman Tar, said Mr Ali died earlier on Monday.

No reason was given for his death.

President Tinubu also condoled with the family of the late commissioner and described his passing as a huge and painful loss.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

