A former member of the House of Representatives, Luke Onofiok, has urged the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to initiate reforms in the judiciary.

Mr Onofiok, who chaired the House Committee on Judiciary in the 9th Assembly, said the acting CJN has what it takes to reform the judiciary.

He stated this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

“I am confident that, with Your Lordship’s experience, the Nigerian judiciary will reach new levels of efficiency. I have no doubt that you will usher in reforms that will empower the judicial workforce and improve working conditions,” he said.

He added, “I am eagerly anticipating the significant reforms during your tenure that will strengthen the rule of law and enhance the image of our justice system.”

During her inauguration by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, Mrs Kekere-Ekun pledged to spearhead reforms to restore public confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

The acting CJN is assuming office when public confidence in the judiciary is dwindling and is believed to have further declined during the tenures of Mrs Kekere-Ekun’s last two predecessors—Tanko Muhammad and Olukayode Ariwoola.

The confidence crisis the judiciary has been enmeshed in is well-known within and outside the legal profession.

In his speech during the event, President Bola Tinubu urged the acting CJN to defend the independence of the judiciary and promote the cause of justice.

He tasked her with upholding the highest standards of integrity and fidelity to the Constitution.

President Tinubu also encouraged reforms to bolster public trust in the judiciary.

New emoluments to help reform efforts- Onofiok

Speaking on some of the tasks ahead for the new CJN, Mr Onofiok said the latest salary and emolument package for the judiciary will be instrumental in reforming the sector.

“The recent assent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to the bill for an upward review of the salaries and emoluments of judicial officers is a milestone that I believe will have an even greater impact under your leadership.

“This commitment by the Executive underscores the persistent advocacy efforts over the years, including those during my tenure as chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary,” he said.

Last week, President Tinubu signed into law the bill seeking to increase Nigerian judicial officers’ salaries, allowances, and benefits by 300 per cent.

With the new law, the CJN will now earn N64 million annually, the President of the Court of Appeal will earn N62.4 million annually, and the Justices of the Supreme Court will earn N61.4 million annually.

