Former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, the immediate past president of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, and Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria were among the dignitaries that attended the pre-convention Church service of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Abuja, on Sunday.

Others present were a former Head of Service, Stephen Oronsaye; the first military governor of the old Rivers State and traditional ruler, Alfred Diette-Spiff; former military governor of Plateau and Katsina States, Lawrence Onoja, a retired general; and former Captain of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo.

Delegates from 31 foreign nations, who have already arrived for the convention holding this week, were also present.

Becky Paul-Enenche, the wife of the senior pastor, recognised them shortly before the choir ministration during the second service.

The service was held inside the 100,000-seater Glory Dome auditorium of the church ahead of the International Ministers’ Flaming Fire Conference (IMFFC) between 26 and 30 August.

The annual conference is a spiritual gathering that sees the convergence of ministers worldwide. It is aimed at helping God’s generals keep the fire burning to propagate relevance in life and ministry.

After he mounted the pulpit for the pre-convention and thanksgiving sermon,

Senior Pastor of Dunamis, Paul Enenche,

disclosed that visitors from over 100 foreign countries paid a pilgrimage to the Dome Glory located in The Lord’s Garden premises of the 28-year-old church last year.

In the sermon, titled “Positioning Yourself for Divine Direction,’ anchored on Habakkuk 2:1-3, Mr Enenche, a trained medical doctor, said God is eternally eager to give divine direction to his children.

He further referenced Psalm 23:1-3 and Matthew 4:4, saying it is God’s pleasure for His children to hear His voice. According to him, one of the greatest assets and challenges of life is direction.

“Direction is one of the greatest privileges that God has given to His people.

Mr Enenche listed what believers should do to position themselves for divine direction, namely to Identify the need to receive direction from God; maintain a quality word base continually; determine to separate yourself unto God for direction; determine to stand firm always at the place of prayer; and choose to engage the power of the night season.

Others are determined to engage in the power of praise and worship, choose to pay attention to the voice of their teachers, decide to receive direction from God, step into the Word and trust for direction, and endeavour to listen for directions and signals from Heaven; engage in fasting when necessary for direction; determine to pray abundantly in the Spirit; and choose to hear and obey divine instructions and directions.

Concluding that “direction from God is the security of destiny,” the pastor listed the three practical areas he received strategic directions from God, namely the location of the church’s headquarters on Airport road, Abuja called the Lord’s Garden, direction in marriage and direction to go into ministry.

