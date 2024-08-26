Obi Aguocha, a Labour Party federal lawmaker from Abia State, has said that a group planning a protest against him wants to discredit him.

The group is alleging that the lawmaker has not done constituency projects and lacks “accountable representation.”

Mr Aguocha, who is representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North/ Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday

“A group going by the name of Niger Delta Youth Peace Builders is being sponsored by certain individuals to cast aspersions on my person in Abuja.

“The said group is being sponsored to protest under the guise of lack of constituency projects, accountable representation, and the management of rice palliatives in our great constituency,” the lawmaker said.

He said: “While I respect and recognise their rights to a peaceful assembly of citizens and freedom of expression as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“These rights are fundamental to our democracy. We encourage them to carry out their activities peacefully and comply with existing laws.”

Mr Aguocha said that he valued the safety and well-being of all his constituents, regardless of their political persuasion.

He urged them to ensure that their protest remained a positive engagement.

Mr Aguocha said that the concerns raised in their notice were not out of place, adding that he has consistently worked hard to secure viable projects for the constituency, including human capital development opportunities in the Appropriations Act 2024.

“The Appropriation Act is open source and easily verifiable,” Mr Aguocha said.

The lawmaker said the projects would be executed when the federal government released funds to contractors for their implementation.

He, however, stated that it was significant to note that projects in the Appropriation Act do undergo rigorous due process, including their award to eligible contractors.

“We are committed to maintaining transparency and accountability. We will continue to provide regular updates to our constituents,” he said.

(NAN)

