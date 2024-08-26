Sven-Goran Eriksson, the renowned Swedish football manager, has died at the age of 76.

His family announced his passing in a statement on Monday, requesting respect and privacy during this difficult time.

Eriksson’s death was not unexpected, as he had publicly disclosed his terminal cancer diagnosis in January.

Reflecting on his life, he told Swedish radio station P1, “I had a good life… I hope people will remember me as a positive guy who tried his best.”

This sentiment was echoed in the Amazon Prime documentary “Sven,” released in August, where he shared his experiences and legacy.

Illustrious career

Throughout his illustrious 42-year managerial career, Eriksson led numerous clubs and national teams, including England, Manchester City, and Lazio, securing 18 trophies.

His tenure with England was particularly notable, culminating in quarter-final appearances at Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup.

Erikson was famously contacted after the late Shaibu Amodu was relieved of his job as Nigeria Super Eagles coach after the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

But he refused the offer after he was reportedly told by an official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that his salary would be paid into two different bank accounts.

According to the Swede, the NFF gave him a condition that his salary would be paid into his account and “another account that was not in my name.”

Eriksson’s final managerial role was with the Philippines in 2019.

Although he had not worked since leaving IF Karlstad in February 2023 due to health reasons, he made a memorable appearance in March, managing a Liverpool Legends team against Ajax Legends, which he described as a “dream” come true.

Eriksson’s contributions to football and his unwavering positivity in the face of adversity will be deeply remembered and cherished.

