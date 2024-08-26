The Nigerian government has inaugurated the Compressed Natural Gas Initiative’s Conversion Incentive Programme in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The initiative seeks to help vehicles switch their energy source from petrol to CNG, following high petrol prices since the removal of the subsidy.

The programme director of the presidential CNG initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, said at the event on Friday that the programme aimed to convert one million vehicles to run on CNG.

He commended Ogun State for being a pioneer in adopting CNG for transportation.

Mr Oluwagbemi said the programme will partner with conversion centres, with four already signed up in the state.

He said the centres would receive free conversion kits from the Federal Ministry of Finance, adding that members of road transport associations and other commercial drivers would have their vehicles converted at no cost.

“What we are doing here now is to flag off the incentive programme that the president announced in his last speech to the nation, where he talked about the difficulties of all Nigerians.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“He mentioned that a million vehicles will be converted for free. We are here to fulfil the president’s promise in the city of Abeokuta.

“We are going to work with the conversion centre partners. We signed up four of them here in Ogun State today.

“It will be the 60th we’ve signed across Nigeria for the programme. The idea is that this conversion centre will get the kits that the Federal Ministry of Finance has purchased for free.

“Members of NURTW, NATO, RTEAN, and other commercial drivers could bring their vehicles and kits for free for installation.

“50 nominees from each of the three major unions will be utilising this facility and the three others to ensure conversion starts. When that conversion starts, we can fuel in any of the CNG refuelling stations in Ogun State,” he said.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Energy, Jide Onakoya, described the programme as a game-changer. He said it would enable citizens to switch from expensive petrol and diesel to cheaper gas.

He also noted that the transition to gas would reduce pollution, enhance commerce, and improve transportation.”

One of the conversion partners, Wale Adedotun, highlighted the benefits of gas over petrol, citing its safety, cost-effectiveness and environmental advantages.

READ ALSO: FG inaugurates CNG conversion centres in Abuja

He said a kilogramme of gas could cover 14-15 kilometres, compared to 10 kilometres with a litre of petrol.

“If you compare gas with petrol, gas is very light. If there’s any flame, gas goes up and doesn’t go down. In terms of safety, it is better than petrol. Your engine will always look new.” Mr Adedotun said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

