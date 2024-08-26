A former Grand Kadi of the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Idris Haroon, has called for a thorough investigation of the alleged mismanagement of funds at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) during this year’s Muslims’ pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Sunday, Mr Haroon urged the Nigerian government not to spare officials found culpable, given the magnitude of the scandal.

The retired jurist said that while he was in the Islamic holy land, some pilgrims complained that they were cheated.

“This matter is yet to be decided, but I want it to be thoroughly investigated, and whoever is found to be part of this dishonesty that caused suffering to our pilgrims should not be spared.

“I was in Makkah during the last pilgrimage as a guest of King Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and some pilgrims confessed to me that many of them were only given $200 instead of $500, and when they got to Saudi, they were only given the equivalent of $200 in Riyal. That was how they took money from pilgrims.

“In fact, it is embarrassing that people who travelled to serve God will be the ones to violate God’s law. You must be just and transparent”, he said.

He urged the new NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Uthman, to return sanity to the commission and know that he represents the entire Muslim community.

Mr Haroon, however, appealed to Nigerians to shun corruption and check its prevalence in society to prevent the loss of respect for Nigerians in the outside world.

“We Nigerians need to re-evaluate ourselves because the prevalence of corruption among the citizens is making the country lose its respect in the sight of other countries”, he said.

Hails appointment of acting CJN

On the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the retired Grand Kadi commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for respecting the hierarchical order in the judiciary.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate President Tinubu for maintaining the hierarchy in the Judiciary. Hierarchical consideration is highly important in the appointment of the head of the judiciary of this country. I must commend him for respecting and keeping the law”, he said.

Mr Haroon charged the acting CJN and other judicial officers with safeguarding the judiciary, maintaining social justice, and protecting the country from chaos.

“The judiciary of any nation is the pillar of social justice and coexistence. Where the judiciary isn’t firm enough or fails to disseminate that divine role given by God and society, then that nation or society is bound to fail because it will lead to people taking actions into their own hands, which will cause chaos.

“Judicial officers should see themselves as having a responsibility given to them by God because when you are placed in a court, you have been handed the trust of a particular nation, and you have to do it with selflessness without any bias. You must believe this job is between you, your conscience, God and society.

“I will refer my Lord (CJN) and other judicial officers to Qur’an chapter 4 verse 135, which calls on them to stand firm on justice regardless of who is in question”.

The retired judicial officer also urged Mrs Kekere-Ekun to learn from her predecessors to succeed in her new role as head of the country’s Judiciary.

“The newly appointed acting CJN is coming in at a delicate and crucial moment in this country. She can take lessons from her predecessors to know how to navigate her way in office to get success in her work”, he said.

Speaking on constitutional review, Mr Haroon said the focus of any new constitution should be on entrenching social justice and security for the people. “Something is wrong with the Constitution that can’t enhance the spirit of sovereignty, that can’t guarantee social justice, safety, and security.”

“I think that Nigeria’s Constitution needs to be examined so that we can have an ideal society with peaceful coexistence and harmony. In doing this, security will be addressed, particularly”, he said.

