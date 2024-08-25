Chelsea secured their first Premier League points of the season with a resounding 6-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

The win was highlighted by a remarkable 14-minute hat-trick from Noni Madueke, who praised his teammate Cole Palmer for his exceptional passing skills.

However, the celebration was marred by a social media spat between Nicolas Jackson and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Jackson, who scored the opening goal (the fastest Premier League goal by Chelsea since 2007) and set up Cole Palmer for the second, took to Instagram to respond to Mikel’s criticism of his performance in the opening fixture against Manchester City.

Mikel had questioned Jackson’s suitability for Chelsea, stating, “You need a striker who knows how to hit a ball in the back of the net, and that’s what we don’t have,” he said on Bein Sports. “I know I talk so much about him, and sometimes I sound like I disrespect him. I don’t disrespect him. I think at Chelsea Football Club, we need a top striker who can get us a goal.”

Jackson fired back, tagging Mike,l in an Instagram Story, “Shut your mouth, don’t talk sh*t, we are killing ourself for Africa.”

Jackson, who scored 17 times in 44 appearances for Chelsea last season, will look to continue his impressive form.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Confidence booster

Meanwhile, Madueke’s hat-trick and Jackson’s strong display against Wolves have boosted Chelsea’s confidence ahead of their Europa Conference League qualifying tie against Servette on Thursday.

Madueke credited Palmer for his assist, saying, “The first one was a bit lucky. The second one was all Cole Palmer, two brilliant passes… I’m made up for the hat-trick but more made up we won the game.”

He praised Palmer’s ability to play passes at the right time, adding, “It is unbelievable. He is cold, and I am fire, so it mixes well.”

While Chelsea supporters are united in celebrating their impressive 6-2 victory over Wolves, they are divided on the controversy surrounding John Mikel Obi’s criticism of Nicolas Jackson.

Some fans feel that the former Nigeria captain has gone overboard with his comments, while others believe that the Senegalese striker needs to silence his critics with more goals.

Other games

Meanwhile, two other Premier League matches were decided on Sunday.

Liverpool continued their strong start to the season with a 2-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield, solidifying their position among the top contenders.

In another match, Bournemouth and Newcastle United played out a 1-1 draw, leaving both teams seeking improvement in their upcoming fixtures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

