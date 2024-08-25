The South-east caucus of the National Assembly has urged tertiary institutions in the zone to comply with the verification request of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for disbursement of loans to students.

The caucus via its leaders, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Igariwey Enwo, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

It said that the verification would allow students from institutions in the South-east zone to benefit from the national programme.

The caucus said it had observed the absence of beneficiaries from schools in tertiary institutions in the South-east in the list of beneficiaries of the students’ loans being disbursed by NELFUND.

According to the caucus, out of the N2.9 billion already disbursed to 27,667 students from 19 institutions in the country, South-east higher institutions are conspicuously missing from the list.

It said that NELFUND, in its defence, had stated that absence of beneficiaries of South-east institutions was because the institutions were yet to respond to NELFUND’s request for verification of lists sent to the institutions.

The caucus, therefore, encouraged all students in the region who needed the support to ensure they applied for the loan.

It said that this would help ameliorate some of the challenges limiting access to higher education, self-development and growth.

“It is important that as a people, we do not intentionally marginalise ourselves from opportunities which are open to all Nigerians.

“Those opportunities are our right and we must, like others, demand for what rightfully belongs to us,” the caucus said.

(NAN)

