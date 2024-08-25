The Ondo State Judiciary is investigating the alleged non-trial conviction of a suspect by a chief magistrate in the Ile-Oluji District.
The suspect, Benjamin Andrew, was arraigned by the police before the magistrate’s court for stealing.
In charge No 25C/MIL 2024, Commissioner of Police vs Benjamin Andrew, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of stealing cocoa on a farm in Ile-Oluji in the Ile-Oluji Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state.
Despite his plea, he was summarily sentenced to three years imprisonment for each count.
Following concerns raised over the court’s judgement, the state’s chief judge, Olusola Odusola, has set up a panel to investigate it.
A statement signed by the Chief Registrar, Yetunde Ajanaku, made available to journalists in Akure on Saturday, said the judiciary was disturbed by the judgement and the uproar it generated on social media within and outside the state.
“Ondo State Judiciary has taken note of a recent judicial pronouncement delivered by an Ondo State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Oluji on the 12th day of August 2024 in the matter with Charge No: MIL/25C/2024, the case of the Commissioner of Police (COP) versus Benjamin Andrew in which the purported Certified True Copies of this judgment has become the subject of extensive online discussions and public scrutiny,” the statement read.
“Ondo State Judiciary is deeply concerned about this development, and the Learned Honourable Chief Judge has promptly launched a meticulous investigation to authenticate the veracity of the Certified True Copies of the said judgment, as well as to thoroughly examine the circumstances leading to the pronouncement thereof if the Judgment is duly authenticated.
“This action is aimed at ensuring that the court proceedings and practices in the state strictly adhere to the letter and spirit of the applicable laws and established judicial conventions.
“Ondo State Judiciary hereby reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to the sacred cause of justice, even while acknowledging the inherent possibility of human frailties and occasional oversights.
“We respectfully appeal for calm and composed deliberation as it diligently works to resolve the issues that have arisen in this matter.”
