The Maiduguri-based El Kanemi Warriors have become the first Nigerian club to be eliminated from this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.
The team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Dadje FC of Benin in Cotonou on Saturday, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate loss.
In the first leg played last weekend in Ikenne, El Kanemi managed to secure a 1-1 draw. A 95th-minute header from substitute Gimba Ajiji had saved the Warriors from defeat.
However, they were unable to maintain their momentum in the return leg, exiting the competition in the Preliminary Round.
Meanwhile, Enyimba, the other Nigerian club in the CAF Confederation Cup, received a pass in this round and will aim to make a significant impact when they enter the competition.
Unlike the CAF Champions League, which Enyimba has won twice, no Nigerian club has ever claimed the CAF Confederation Cup title.
The defeat for El Kanemi comes on the heels of Benin Republic’s recent success against Nigeria. In a 2026 World Cup qualifier just two months ago, Benin recorded a famous victory over the Super Eagles.
The two teams will face off again on 7 September in Uyo, this time for the 2025 AFCON qualifying tournament.
