The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed_ the arrest of Bristol Tamunobiefiri, also known as Pidom, over alleged leakage of government-classified documents and involvement in other crimes.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday.

He said Mr Tamunobiefiri was arrested on 5 August in his hotel room in Rivers State for committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government’s operations.

“In a well-coordinated effort, officials from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) apprehended Bristol Isaac Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM, on allegations of committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations. The arrest took place on August 5, 2024, in his hotel room in Rivers State.

“There are several allegations levelled against the suspect, including unlawful possession, leakages of classified documents, cyber-related offences, and others. We will do due diligence in carrying out thorough investigation into the cases,” the statement said.

Mr Adejobi said more intricate investigations have commenced.

He added that the force will leave no stone unturned to continually enforce the law and bequeath to Nigerians a more secure nation.

PIdom has been using his popular X account @PIDOMNIGERIA to expose the government’s corrupt activities and to support the hardship protests that held earlier this month.

According to a report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), the suspect was held at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) after being tracked and apprehended by the National Cybercrime Center (NCCC).

Following the forceful suppression and conclusion of the #EndbadGovernance protests, security forces have been arresting individuals, including activists who spoke out against their handling of the protests.

Several people died during the protests across the country.

