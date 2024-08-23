The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra State Branch, has directed its members to withdraw clinical services in all private and public hospitals effective Thursday night.

The directive is contained in a statement issued in Awka by the branch Chairperson, Princeston Okam and Secretary, Ifeanyi Obiaeli, at the end of the association’s emergency general meeting on Thursday.

They stated that the directive was to protest against the kidnap of their colleague, Stephen Ezeh, held captive since 15 August.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the NMA had on 19 August threatened to down tools if Mr Ezeh was not released by his abductors within 48 hours.

The association stated that 48 hours after the ultimatum had elapsed, in addition to its appeal to the Anambra State Government, Mr Ezeh was still held by his abductors in spite of his health challenge.

The statement read in part: “NMA Anambra hereby directs all doctors in the state to forthwith withdraw clinical services in all federal, state, private, mission, institutional and corporate hospitals in the state until our member is released.

“That NMA Anambra will painstakingly monitor compliance with the above directive through her ‘Strike Monitoring Team’ and that defaulting hospitals and members will be blacklisted and penalised, in line with the congress resolutions.

“That Anambra Government should activate all necessary security agencies and instruments at its disposal to ensure “timely and unconditional release of our abducted member.

“NMA is not oblivious to the hardship this withdrawal of services will cause the good people of Anambra.

“However, we appeal to the state government to expedite action towards securing Eze’s release to restore normalcy to the health system.

“NMA Anambra leadership will continue to work together with all relevant government agencies to collectively achieve a healthy and secured populace.”

The association lauded Governor Charles Soludo and the Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, for their painstaking efforts towards improving health care delivery and security in the state.

It also commended doctors for their resolve and commitment to offering quality healthcare to the Anambra people.

