The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, have pledged to give special consideration to Ekiti State during the passage of the 2025 budget in capital allocations.

They promised to facilitate this to complement the giant strides made by the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, in implementing his six-point policy thrust to raise the bar of development in the state.

The federal lawmakers made the promise in Ado Ekiti during the 2024 edition of the annual Udiroko Festival held at the palace of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.

Mr Akpabio, represented by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, described Mr Oyebanji as one of the committed patriots who deserves support from federal lawmakers for the state to develop better.

“We are assuring you that the Senators will work hard to give Ekiti favourable attention in terms of project allotments in the 2025 budgetary provision. The mission is to support Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who is today one of the respected leaders of this country because he maintains cordial relationships with all the people.

“The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, Aladesanmi III, is one of the foremost traditional rulers in Nigeria. With what I have seen here today, the Udiroko festival is a wonderful event. Is a wonderful tourism virtue. We will draw the attention of other prominent Nigerians to this festival,” he said.

Mr Akpabio commended the Ekiti Central Senatorial District electorate for electing Mr Bamidele, saying: “We are proud of him because he is doing well at the National level. We are going to do everything possible to join him in attracting federal projects to Ekiti State through favourable budgetary allocations.”

In his remarks, the Senate Leader promised not to disappoint the state’s people by making meaningful contributions to the National Assembly and joining other patriots to project the state’s image.

Mr Bamidele described Udiroko as a huge cultural carnival, promising to join the state government in expanding the scope of the cultural fiesta and making it a veritable source of tourism in the State.

He also announced the donation of N110 million by himself and three other colleagues, including Mr Akpabio, to the development of Ado Ekiti, the capital city.

“I am happy with the development I am seeing today. Udiroko has become a household name in Ekiti. We have Odun Oba in Ikere and Ita Ijero festival in Ijero Ekiti. Kabiyesi, you have been blazing the trail, God will help you to succeed.

“I don’t joke with the promotion of Ekiti’s cultural heritage. I appreciate your support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji and President Bola Tinubu. With all of us working together, Nigeria and Ekiti shall be great.

“Those of us who are your representatives in Abuja won’t disappoint you. We value your support and we won’t take it for granted. I will personally ask the Senate President and other committed Senators to tell me the projects they will sponsor and bring to Ekiti in the 2025 budget,” Mr Bamidele said.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adejugbe, appreciated the Senators for their commitment to nation-building and strengthening the cord of unity among diverse ethnic groups in the country, saying their donations will be deployed to upscale community-driven development in his kingdom.

