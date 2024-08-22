The police in Anambra State have detained a 38-year-old woman, Amarachukwu Nzekwe, over alleged abuse and molestation of a 13-year-old boy.
Ms Nzekwe, a nurse, is alleged to have burnt the child, her nephew, with a heated laundry iron following accusation of stealing.
Ify Obinabo, the commissioner for women affairs and social development, told reporters in Awka, on Thursday, that officials of the ministry handed the woman over to the police.
Mrs Obinabo said that the attention of the ministry was drawn to a viral social media video of the incident on 18 August.
“Officials of the ministry swung into action knowing Governor Charles Soludo’s zero tolerance posture on child abuse.
“We went in search of the alleged child abuser, found her and handed her over to the police for further investigation,” she said.
The commissioner said the alleged abuser, an indigene of Ezinifite in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded.
She expressed worry over the injury inflicted on the boy, and described it as barbaric and unfair.
“We shall follow the matter to the end. Justice must be done so that it will act as a deterrent to others who may want to indulge in similar acts,” she said.
