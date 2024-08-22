A Minna chief magistrate has remanded a 20-year-old man, Philip Jonathan, in prison for alleged sexual molestation of a four-year-old girl.

The anti-gender and violence against child squad of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of the police headed by Olubunmi Duyilemi arraigned Mr Jonathan on a one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the alleged offence is punishable under section 26 (2) of the Niger State Child Right and Protection law 2021 as amended.

The police prosecutor, Emmanuel Bassa, told the court that one Habibat Yakubu of Gwanzunu area of Suleja local government area reported to the police that on the 28th June, her neighbour, Mr Jonathan, lured her four years old daughter to his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

“As a result, she sustained injuries all over her private parts. Police detectives swung into action and arrested you, Philip Jonathan, and during the police investigation, the victim identified you as the person who had sexual intercourse with her inside your room.”

When the charge was read to him by the magistrate, Halima Yusuf, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defendant’s lawyer, Ochegene Victor, applied for bail for Mr Jonathan but the prosecutor objected to the application on the ground that the alleged offence is not bailable under section 26(2) of the Niger State Child Right and Protection law 2021.

He then prayed the court to remand the defendant in correctional custody for hearing into the case.

Granting the prayers of the prosecutor, the magistrate ordered for his remand and adjourned the case to 4 September for the commencement of the hearing.

