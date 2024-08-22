The federal government says that Nigerian ginger farmers incurred losses amounting to N12 billion due to the disastrous disease epidemic that destroyed their crops in 2023.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, stated this at the Agricultural Insurance “train the trainer” workshop on Thursday in Abuja.

He highlighted the incidents of the 2023 wet farming season, where ginger farmers in Kaduna suffered immensely from the outbreak of the ginger blight disease.

Mr Abdullahi said the farmers lost over 90 per cent of their total harvest for the season.

“Only a few of those ginger farmers who took our insurance protection received monetary compensation for their harvest losses.

“These set of farmers could boast of returning to their farms without little or no financial assistance, unlike their uninsured counterparts who had to dip into their meagre savings to be able to continue farming.

“That is some food for thought and something that we all have to bear in mind; as we are at all times one or two bad harvest seasons away from losing our food supplies,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Abdullah said that the 2024 flood outlook released by the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has alerted 148 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 31 states as high flood-risk areas.

He said that the report for the first quarter of the year stated that 249 LGAs in 36 states and the FCT fall within moderate flood-risk areas.

“In simple terms, 397 LGAs out of the total 774 LGAs in Nigeria, representing over 51 per cent of our farming areas, are at risk of flooding.

“We are witnessing the clear and present existential threats of climate change and its impact on our local food systems,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi said the ministry was planning to partner with NAIC and PULA Advisors to incorporate Agricultural Insurance into the National Agricultural Growth Scheme Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP) programme.

He said climate change was evident, and it had become inevitable to integrate insurance as a key component of the NAGS programme to ensure sustainability and food security.

The minister said that the NAGS-AP programme, which commenced in the 2023 dry season with wheat cultivation, had resulted in a bountiful harvest.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

