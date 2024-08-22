A former Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Ifedayo Adetifa, has been appointed as the Chief Transformation Officer of FIND, a global non-profit organisation that “accelerates equitable access to reliable diagnosis around the world.”

The organisation has locations in Cape Town, South Africa; Geneva, Switzerland; Hanoi, Vietnam; Nairobi, Kenya; and New Delhi, India.

It disclosed Mr Adetifa’s appointment on its website on Thursday, stating that he will also function as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Adetifa, a paediatrician and infectious diseases epidemiologist, was appointed the director-general of the NCDC in September 2021 and handed over to Jide Idris in February 2024.

FIND announcement, expectations

According to FIND, Mr Adetifa brings a “wealth of experience and a proven track record in global health and health security,” particularly in infection, prevention and control (IPC).

“During his tenure at the NCDC, he played a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s COVID-19 response.

“He also attracted substantial programme funds, managed significant budgets, and supervised a large team dedicated to combating outbreak and endemic pathogens,” the statement said.

“As he steps into his new role, Dr Adetifa is poised to guide FIND in this season of transformation and in advancing its mission to innovate and expand access to diagnostic testing globally, ensuring that those who need it most are not left behind.”

In his comment, Mr Adetifa expressed enthusiasm for his new role and was quoted as saying: “I am thrilled to join FIND at such a critical juncture for global health, especially for diagnostics. I look forward to leading FIND’s team and collaborating with our global partners to drive diagnostic innovation and ensure these advancements reach those most in need.”

The chair of the FIND Board, Ayoade Alakija, highlighted the significance of the appointment.

“As FIND embarks on a new and exciting transformative journey, we are excited to welcome Dr Adetifa to the FIND family as he takes on CEO responsibilities,” Mr Alakija was quoted as saying.

“His appointment marks a significant milestone, as he becomes the first African CEO from the Global South that FIND was established to serve.

“I am particularly proud to welcome the first African Chief Executive into the Geneva Global Health Campus and the wider ecosystem. Rebalancing power is what will advance health for all, and I remain fully committed to ensuring that global health leadership reflects the diversity of the populations we serve.”

About Adetifa

Mr Adetifa’s experience includes working at the national, regional, continental and international levels on Lassa fever, vaccines and immunisation, respiratory syncytial virus, malaria, tuberculosis, and health systems.

He is a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

He received his undergraduate medical qualifications from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria. He completed his pediatric residency at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, with the award of a Fellowship of the West Africa College of Physicians in Pediatrics.

He bagged his master’s and doctorate in epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the University of Amsterdam.

He was also an associate professor of infectious diseases epidemiology at LSHTM before he was appointed NCDC director-general.

