The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, says the territory has 460 operationally licensed Private Guard Companies (PGCs).

Mr Odumosu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the 460 PGCs had been legally operating from August 2023 to the present, while three were sealed for operating illegally within the period under review.

According to the commandant, the 460 licensed PGCs have a record of 42,645 registered private security operatives.

Mr Odumosu said that since his assumption of office on 15 August 2023, the command had conducted training and re-training for guards of 20 PGCs.

He, however, urged PGCs owners to inculcate the habit of continuous training and re-training of their operatives as security trends evolve regularly.

“There are emerging security tips and technological advancement that will be beneficial to these private security outfits.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The same way they can learn from us, it will also be an avenue to ensure that there are no gaps between the Corps and the companies which it regulates.

“One of the responsibilities of the NSCDC is to regulate, license and monitor the operations of private security companies as they form a part of the security architecture of the country,” he said.

The NSCDC boss said that plans were underway to inspect PGCs in the territory to ensure compliance, and would not hesitate to seal, sanction or penalise anyone found guilty.

“Those due for license renewal should go and renew their licenses.

“Those using uniforms similar to other government security agencies should ensure they abide with what the law prescribed for proper identification and to prevent misrepresentation,” he said .

In a separate interview, Shehu Abdulkadir, chairman of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) FCT Zone, said that from the 460 licensed PGCs, only 150 PGCs were registered with the association.

Mr Abdulkadir urged the remaining PGCs to register with the association as members for operational ease and recognition.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

