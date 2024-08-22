An agriculture expert, Akin Olotu, has warned that given the unfavourable climatic conditions that have lingered for some time, the current food crisis in Nigeria could last longer than anticipated.

Mr Olotu, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture and Agribusiness to the late Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, spoke in Akure at the annual lecture series of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said the only way out of the situation was for the government to tackle climate change, pest infestations, and other threats to agricultural productivity.

“In the months ahead, there will be more food crisis,” Mr Olotu said.

“The present climatic condition is not favourable to farming activities. Something has to be done. Food crisis is still ahead. President Bola Tinubu has to set targets for the state and local councils. Presently, Nigeria’s poultry industry has collapsed.”

He noted that Nigeria faces significant food security challenges exacerbated by escalating conflicts, economic instability, and a typical staple food price crisis.

He further urged the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to dedicate 24 per cent of the state’s 2025 budget to agriculture to enhance food production.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Olotu also spoke on the investment made in agriculture by the late Akeredolu, noting that the administration cultivated 87,000 hectares of oil palm out of a target of 100,000 hectares in pursuit of the ‘Red gold’ revolution.

He submitted that the initiative created over 30,000 jobs.

“Ondo State has a comparative advantage in tree crops. We targeted 100,000 hectares for oil palm, but we did 87,000 hectares,” he said.

“We also succeeded in tomato cultivation in Ondo. Nigeria is importing oil palm heavily. We need a concerted effort to tackle food shortage. We need to a plan; we need to know where we are and where we are going to.”

The former aide to Akeredolu, who said his previous warning on the food crisis was ignored, said this year’s climatic condition was not favourable to farming, stressing that the earlier prediction by the United Nations that 82 million Nigerians, about 64 per cent of the country’s population, may go hungry by 2030 was true.

Besides, he berated agricultural research institutes for not meeting Nigerians’ expectations in tackling the food crisis and bridging the gap between research and knowledge.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi, said his administration had embarked on several initiatives to boost food production and improve the welfare of the citizens.

He also charged journalists in the state to bear in mind that they owe it a duty to report only the truth at all times and avoid giving out false and misleading information that might disrupt the peace of the society, as the state could not afford any electoral crisis again.

“The media should not shy away from the duty of amplifying the voices of the oppressed and the marginalised in the society so as to live up to expectation as the mouthpiece and watchdog of the society,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Chapel, Tosin Ajuwon, said the Correspondents’ Week was an important event in the calendar of the chapel, which features a lecture and award ceremony to celebrate excellence, impact, greatness, commitment, and dedication to the course of humanity.

“This year’s event is unique, given that it is a year we are witnessing an off-cycle governorship election in Ondo state. This has also influenced the choice of the theme for this year’s event, which is “Electioneering: The roles and responsibilities of the media,” he said

“To us as journalists, an election is not just about casting the ballots, it’s also about ensuring a transparent process that holds the leaders accountable and to guarantee the rights of the people to be heard. We must ensure they have the right to promote the values they hold dearly, the issues that matter most to them and the kind of society they want the leaders to build.”

The guest lecturer and Head, Department of Mass Communication, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Olugbenga Abimbola, while speaking on the theme, stressed the need for journalists to be well-versed in election timelines, processes and laws to ensure a successful outcome.

He also urged them to prioritise their safety during elections and play their roles effectively to help preserve the state’s peace and democracy.

Meanwhile, the colourful event featured the presentation of awards to the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; and the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan; while Mr Aiyedatiwa and Iresi of Osi kingdom, Oba Olajide Okunato, were decorated as grand patron and patron, respectively.

Other awardees were Akindele Omole, John Alamu, Akinola Olotu, Oluseto Abidemi, Olamide Falana and Soji Gbadebo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

