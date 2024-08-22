Cristiano Ronaldo, a name synonymous with records, has added another to his illustrious career.

His newly launched YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, has surged past 14 million subscribers in less than 24 hours, breaking the platform’s record for the fastest channel to reach 10 million subscribers.

Ronaldo announced the launch of his channel on Wednesday, August 21, via his social media accounts, exclaiming, “The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey.”

Within 90 minutes, over 1 million subscribers had joined the channel, with the number skyrocketing to 4 million within four hours.

The channel offers a glimpse into Ronaldo’s life, featuring his partner Georgina Rodriguez in a fun “Mr. and Mrs.” game.

The channel also showcases Ronaldo’s passions, including his opinions on NFL vs NBA, boxing vs UFC, and Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic.

The Portuguese football superstar has been seen in many of these sporting venues, including watching Anthony Joshua’s last fight in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s immense global influence is evident in his massive following across social media platforms: 112.5 million on X, 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram.

As a player for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian league, Ronaldo continues to captivate fans worldwide.

The 39-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner has represented Portugal in international tournaments for over two decades, solidifying his status as a football legend. He was part of the recent Euro championship staged in Germany.

Ronaldo’s YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, is expected to keep growing at an astonishing rate, providing fans with an intimate look into the life of a sports icon.

