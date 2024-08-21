Motorists, both private and commercial, have expressed dissatisfaction with the increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

When our correspondent visited a filling station, Waskha Enterprise Nig. Ltd at Adamasingba on Wednesday, it was observed that a litre of PMS was being sold for ₦880.

But while a horde of drivers milled around the attendants, our correspondent observed that some motorcycle riders and residents, who had thronged the fuel station with kegs, were turning back, with complaints of the pump price being too costly.

A few of the drivers shared their experience with PREMIUM TIMES at the location.

Dauda Tijani, a commercial driver, lamented that the persistent increase in the price of fuel has reduced his daily profits, making it difficult to feed his household.

He said there was always fight between him and the passengers whenever he increased fares.

“Getting fuel has been a daily struggle for me. Around this axis, the majority of the filling stations are always shut. Waskha is the only one that sells. The ₦880 pump price is too much, but there is nothing I can do; I just have to buy it,” Mr Tijani said.

One public servant, Ibikunle David, claimed that he had to spend a large portion of his monthly salary on fuel due to the scarcity in the city.

“Many people don’t know that we (government workers) are living a lifeless lifestyle. They would say we are using cars and getting attractive salaries, but have they calculated what we spend on maintenance,” Mr David said.

A commercial motorcycle rider, Ajala Moses, also lamented that he could not afford the pump price as it was too high.

When our correspondent visited the AP, M.R.S., and Bovas filling stations, all located along the Adamasingba area to Mokola roundabout, they were all shut.

