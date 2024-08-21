President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the takeover and conversion of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, to the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, Nasarawa, following a request by the Nasarawa State Government.
The conversion of the health facility to a federal teaching hospital will not only enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences but also boost healthcare delivery in the state.
President Tinubu remains committed to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians and will aggressively sustain his administration’s investment drive and efforts in the sector.
Ajuri Ngelale
|
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999