President Bola Tinubu has extended his profound condolences to the government and the people of Jigawa State over the recent flooding that has led to the loss of lives and displacement of many citizens.
The president also commiserated with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas and many households.
President Tinubu stated that recurring environmental disasters underscore the urgency of sustaining measures to address climate change and its perils and remove man-made elements from the challenge.
The president prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and assures the people of Jigawa of his administration’s support at this difficult time.
|
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 21, 2024
