President Bola Tinubu has extended his profound condolences to the government and the people of Jigawa State over the recent flooding that has led to the loss of lives and displacement of many citizens.

The president also commiserated with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas and many households.

President Tinubu stated that recurring environmental disasters underscore the urgency of sustaining measures to address climate change and its perils and remove man-made elements from the challenge.

The president prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and assures the people of Jigawa of his administration’s support at this difficult time.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

August 21, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

