The Chairperson, Forum of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) state Chairpersons, Tosin Odeyemi, on Tuesday, charged Nigerians to shun religious and ethnic sentiments to elect credible leaders during the 2027 general elections.

He noted that though 2027 may seem far, the citizenry, most especially the electorates, must be prepared to ensure the emergence of a selfless president, who will be passionate about exhibiting responsive leadership and delivering good governance capable of rescuing the nation from the current economic and social doldrums.

Mr Odeyemi, who doubles as the Chairperson, NNPP Osun State chapter, in a statement, contended that both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed to salvage Nigeria from its myriad of socioeconomic challenges, including poverty, corruption and perennial insecurity.

While canvassing support for the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, he called on Nigerians to shun sentiments and put the right person at the helm of affairs at the federal level to evolve a virile nation, thus creating a platform for a genuine national rebirth.

“Kwankwaso’s passion for a better Nigeria that every citizen, both home and abroad can be proud of has endeared him to many of his followers. His core mandate since 2018 is to become Nigeria’s president who will pilot a new nation where utmost priority is placed on education and economic development.

“Since he became the leader of NNPP, the party has never remained the same. Through his goodwill, the party has produced a governor, senators, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members, local government chairmen and councillors,” the statement read in part.

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Mr Odeyemi noted that Nigeria needs a man of honour to lead the country.

He said the economic quagmire being experienced was avoidable if the nation’s leaders could be truthful and bold enough to dismantle the nest of cabals tossing its peaceful waters as they wished.

“Nigeria needs a man of integrity who can take bold transformative decisions without fear or favour. We have tried the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now the All Progressives Congress (APC). We have seen their best, which landed us where we are: hunger everywhere. Why not try a man with a reputable character whose movement has brought a greater influence to the political calculation of the Northern part of this nation?

“Since independence, leaders who have garnered as much political experience as Senator Kwankwaso are countable. From House of Representatives to Senate to being a two-term governor to being a minister,” the statement added.

