President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Daser David as the new President/Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).
Mr David is an academic and industry expert with a deep understanding of digital technologies and educational leadership.
The President has also approved the appointment of Reuben Oshomah as Executive Director, Marketing, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), and Adama Kure, as Executive Director, Finance and Administration, (NIGCOMSAT).
Mr Oshomah has extensive experience in communications satellite marketing and strategic business development, while Mrs Kure is a seasoned finance professional with a strong record in financial management and corporate governance.
|
The president expects the newly appointed officers to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear in driving the strategic vision for these institutions.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999