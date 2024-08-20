President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Daser David as the new President/Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).

Mr David is an academic and industry expert with a deep understanding of digital technologies and educational leadership.

The President has also approved the appointment of Reuben Oshomah as Executive Director, Marketing, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), and Adama Kure, as Executive Director, Finance and Administration, (NIGCOMSAT).

Mr Oshomah has extensive experience in communications satellite marketing and strategic business development, while Mrs Kure is a seasoned finance professional with a strong record in financial management and corporate governance.

The president expects the newly appointed officers to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear in driving the strategic vision for these institutions.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

