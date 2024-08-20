Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Anambra State commissioner for education, has cautioned parents against altercation with teachers in schools across the state.

Ms Chuma-Udeh, a professor, gave the warning when she received the Anambra House of Assembly Committee on Education, who visited her office in Awka on an oversight function.

“We receive reports of parents going to school to quarrel with teachers. It is not healthy for the teaching and learning environment.

“Therefore, any parent who visits any school in the state to quarrel with teachers should be prepared to take their child home,” she said.

The commissioner promised to address the other concerns raised by the committee, including the rehabilitation of dilapidated schools and enforcing discipline in schools.

“I appeal to our lawmakers to forward the list of dilapidated schools, communities without public schools, and survey plans and documents of lands donated by the communities.

“The Governor Charles Soludo-led administration is ready to provide community schools in those areas,” she said.

She appreciated the committee members for their support and encouragement to the ministry as it strived to translate Mr Soludo’s education agenda into reality.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Committee, Anayo Okpaleke, lamented that some communities in the state did not have public schools, while some schools were dilapidated and required renovation.

“Some of our community schools need renovation. Many students travel far to access education because there are no public schools in their communities.

“Some communities have also allocated land for public school structures, but nothing has been done. We urge the ministry to look into these issues and address them,” he said.

Mr Okpaleke commended the commissioner for her professionalism in handling the education sector in the state.

“We appreciate your professionalism during the recruitment of teachers and the conduct of the 2024 WASSCE examination amidst seeming security challenges.

“The legislature will continue to make laws and resolutions that will ensure equitable access and quality education in the state,” he said.

(NAN)

