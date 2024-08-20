The Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership has recommended an amendment to the Electoral Act to accommodate the appointment of election auditors to supervise the distribution and return of election materials to the appropriate quarters.

The Chancellor of the centre, Osita Chidoka, made the recommendations in the centre’s report of the 2023 off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo State were won by the PDP, APC and APC respectively. In Bayelsa And Imo, the incumbents won re-elections, while the ruling party won in Kogi following the completion of two terms by the then-governor, Yahaya Bello.

Mr Chidoka said there were several cases of non-compliance and corrupt practices in the off-cycle elections despite the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He recommended the appointment of private auditors to supervise election materials and scan ballot papers to ensure the vote tally is correct and prevent persistent corrupt practices.

“The National Assembly should amend the law to allow for the appointment of Election Auditors to supervise the distribution and return of election materials and scanning of ballot papers to ensure the vote tally is correct beyond consistency between total votes and BVAS accreditation,” he said.

Mr Chidoka also recommended that the auditors, when appointed, should complete the vote scanning and verification within seven days.

Digital Scanning

Mr Chidoka also recommended the introduction of ballot paper scanners at the local government offices.

“INEC should introduce ballot paper scanners at the local government offices to scan all used ballot papers to ensure that the votes recorded against each party are correct.

“Scanning ballot papers will enhance transparency and form part of the digital documents candidates can inspect. The scanners should be able to read digital security codes on each ballot paper to ensure authenticity”.

Civil Action

He also proposed an amendment to the Electoral Act to include the right of political parties and candidates to bring civil action against electoral officers and party agents who willfully falsify election results.

“The National Assembly should amend the Electoral Act (2022) to include the right of political parties and candidates to bring civil action against electoral officers and party agents who willfully falsify election results.

“The amendment will serve as a deterrence and provide parties and candidates with remedies if INEC refuses to prosecute the officers.”

Justice Uwais Report

Mr Chidoka urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revisit and implement key recommendations of the Justice Uwais report on electoral reforms.

