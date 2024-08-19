President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).
The new members of the management of the company are as follows:
Jennifer Adighije – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abdullahi Kassim – Executive Director (Generation), Bello Babayo Bello – Executive Director (Networks), Emmmanuel Umeoji – Executive Director (Corporate Services), Omololu Agoro – Executive Director (Finance & Accounts), Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama – Executive Director (Strategy & Commercial) and Barrister Steven Andzenge – Executive Director (Legal Services).
The new NDPHC Chief Executive Officer,. Jennifer Adighije, is an experienced engineer with vast competencies across management functions in the private and public sectors.
|
She holds a master’s degree in Wireless Networks & Telecommunications from Queen Mary University of London, UK, and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.
The president expects the new members of the management of the company to deploy their expertise and experience to drive NDPHC’s mandate of effectively managing the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP).
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 19, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999