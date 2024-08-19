The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) unveiled on Monday a digital stamp and seal for legal practitioners in the country.
According to NBA, the virtual stamp would not only help to check activities of fake lawyers, but also ensure seamless preparation and filing of legal processes.
The outgoing President of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who unveiled the electronic stamp and seal, said it was in line with the vision of his administration to push for full digitisation of the legal system.
He noted that the association recently conducted an online-based election that allowed its members to participate from various parts of the country.
“That election has been adjudged to be free, fair and the most credible. What we did during the election is a template that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should copy.
“I invite INEC to come and understudy what we did to make the election seamless, with the electorates casting their ballot from the comfort of their homes.
“To a large extent, it reduces the cost of conducting an election and I suggest that INEC should really be thinking in that line. Maybe, we need to write to the National Assembly to make a legislation that will mandate the Commission to go this route,” he said.
Mr Maikyau hailed the positive impact of technology in the conduct of affairs of the legal body.
“For the first time in the history of the association, the registration of lawyers for its forthcoming Annual General Conference, AGC, was effectively done electronically without awarding the contract to a third party.
“Registration for the 2024 AGC was done on the platform of the NBA.
“This is about pressing forward. It is a posture we must take in building our nation. By making our profession better, we are also moving the nation forward,” he stated.
Similarly, the General Secretary of NBA, Adeshina Adegbite, said that, on 18 June, the association signed the contract that ensured the deployment of the virtual stamp and seal.
He maintained that lawyers could apply and get the stamp and seal within minutes.
He added that necessary safeguards were put in place to guarantee the authenticity and protection of the system that would operate through block chain technology.
