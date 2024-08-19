The All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo State chapter, has announced the death of its chairperson, Isaac Omodewu, who passed away on Sunday.

It referred to Mr Omodewu’s passing as a catastrophic setback and a monumental loss for the party as well as for the entire country.

In a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in Ibadan on Monday, the APC disclosed that the late Omodewu had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in the United States since November 2023, before his death.

Mr Sadare stated that the former Commissioner died at the age of 61, and that his death shocked all members.

“A big Iroko has fallen and a big vacuum has surfaced in our Party (APC). Our late chairman was an epitome of humility, kindness and selflessness.

“He emerged as the state Chairman during a turbulent period and he did his best to stabilise the party. It is even regrettable he transited at this time when his efforts on total reconciliation have begun to yield full results as desired.

“While we commiserate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our National Chairman and the entire APC faithful in Nigeria, we pray God to grant him eternal rest and give members of his immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

The late Omodewu, a native of Otu in Oyo State’s Itesiwaju Local Government Area (LGA), was a commissioner during the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s two-term administration from 2011 to 2019.

