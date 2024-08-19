The Executive Secretary (ES) of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Pius Akutah, said it has saved Nigeria from spending billions of Naira by performing its statutory roles and functions.

Mr Akutah said this on Sunday at a maiden visit to Kaduna to interact with the council’s staff and the State Shippers Association (KSSA)

He said that the council’s dispute resolution mechanism was effective and it has bolstered its operations.

According to Mr Akutah, complaints such as loss of cargo and charges accompanied by it from owners, among other issues, were handled professionally and resolved by the council.

He also said that revamping rail transportation, which was on course by the President Bola Tinubu administration, would go a long way in ensuring a viable means of moving cargo from the seaport to land.

Mr Akutah said, “Rail transportation is the best and most effective and cheaper means of transporting cargoes from the hinterland to the seaport.”

He recalled that the council and the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) had signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance rail transport integration in ports.

Mr Akutah explained that the collaboration aimed to tackle the challenges of rail transportation costs and promote the use of rail systems for efficient cargo movement.

The executive secretary disclosed that the federal government was in discussions about repairing and using the old light gauge, which would be dedicated solely to cargo movements.

He stated that, however expensive the rail system was, it was crucial to build rail lines, extolling the federal government’s efforts to revamp them.

Describing the shippers association as a critical component of the council’s work, he said they protect their interests to ensure they are very strong and work to support the activities of trade in the country.

Mr Akutah said, “We are working to see how the national body of the shippers association is put together so they continue the good work they are doing.”

Speaking on the Cargo Defence Fund (CDF), he said the initiative provides comprehensive legal and technical support to importers and exporters.

They include services like litigation loans, foreign legal representation, and risk management advice.

He added that the CDF would ensure that cargoes were protected and business thrived.

Mr Akutah also commented on the Bill for an Act to repeal the NSC Act and enact the Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill and Related Matter.

He said it aims to empower the NSC to effectively regulate the shipping industry, protect shippers’ interests, and promote economic growth.

According to him, the proposed legislation would bring about much-needed transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the sector.

It will also strengthen the council’s regulatory powers, reduce costs, increase competition, and improve service delivery.

Mr Akutah reassured the association of Mr Tinubu’s commitment to giving the country a brand new maritime sector that does not deal only with maritime activities but beyond the blue economy.

Also, the President of the KSSA, Augustine Achilike, said the NSC in the state had performed extremely well over the years, especially in developing the Inland Dry Port (IDP) and bringing shipping to their doorstep.

He added that the council has conducted over six massive awareness seminars and workshops on the importance of trade facilitation in the

hinterland and neighbouring countries.

Mr Achilike also said that IDP has formed all clearing facilities and government agencies so that their members need not go to Lagos port to clear goods.

He also said their major challenge was revitalising the railway system, which would reduce cost and time and increase volumes in their business.

Mr Achilike also solicited an office from the council to assist in their operations, programmes and registration activities.

The president also urged the council to activate the national association for them to speak in one voice and support the NSC policy.

He thanked Mr Akuteh for the visit, stressing that it would go a long way in boosting their morale to do more for the development of shippers and the economy of the nation in general.

(NAN)

