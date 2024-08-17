The 2024/25 Premier League season got underway on Saturday, with Brighton setting the tone with a 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool began their title quests on a winning note, defeating Wolves and Ipswich respectively.

Brighton 3-0 Everton

Brighton’s new head coach, Fabian Hurzeler, marked his Premier League debut with a convincing 3-0 victory over Everton. Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Simon Adingra scored the goals, leaving Everton’s final-season farewell to Goodison Park off to a demoralizing start.

The match was marred by controversy when referee Simon Hooper awarded a penalty to Everton, only to reverse his decision after consulting the VAR. Ashley Young’s red card in the 66th minute further compounded Everton’s misery.

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves

Arsenal began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates. Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scored the goals, giving Mikel Arteta’s side an ideal start in their quest to end a 21-year wait for the title.

Despite a comfortable win, Arsenal faced challenges in the second half, with Wolves having chances to level the score. However, Saka’s 74th-minute goal settled the nerves, securing the win for the Gunners.

Newcastle 1-0 Southampton

Joelinton fired 10-man Newcastle to an opening-day Premier League victory over promoted Southampton. The Brazilian’s 45th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win, despite Newcastle playing with a numerical disadvantage for over an hour after Fabian Schar’s red card.

Southampton dominated the game but failed to make the most of their opportunities, learning a harsh lesson about life in the top flight.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah spoiled Ipswich’s Premier League return and handed new boss Arne Slot a debut victory.

Ipswich were back in the top flight for the first time in 22 years after consecutive promotions under Kieran McKenna and edged a tight first half in front of a buoyant crowd.

However the Reds were in their element in the second half; scoring two goals that ensured they pick the maximum points in the day’s early kickoff.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest endured a tough start to their Premier League campaign, letting a lead slip late on to draw against Bournemouth. Chris Wood’s first-half goal was canceled out by Antoine Semenyo’s close-range strike in the 85th minute, securing a 1-1 draw for the Cherries.

Forest’s midfielder Danilo suffered a serious injury in the seventh minute, adding to the team’s concerns. Despite the draw, Bournemouth showed positive signs, with record signing Evanilson expected to add more firepower to the team.

These opening matches have set the stage for an exciting Premier League season, with teams already showing their intent and determination to succeed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

