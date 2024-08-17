The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), has congratulated former President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

This is contained in a goodwill message by the Chairman of the forum, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, on Saturday in Gombe.

Mr Yahaya described Mr Babangida as a bridge builder, a committed patriot and a charismatic statesman.

He also praised his courage, vision and exemplary leadership qualities, adding that, “his wise counsel continues to guide and inspire the new generation of leaders.

“Babangida is a true asset to Nigeria, a source of inspiration for both established and emerging leaders.

“His distinguished military and democratic credentials, steadfastness and remarkable statesmanship is worth emulating.

“As a former leader and elder statesman, he has consistently made hinself available to the younger generation, offering his wealth of experience, guidance and wisdom in critical moments.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Babangida is indeed a leader of immense influence and reach, a bridge-builder and a promoter of democratic ideals, serving as a rallying point for those committed to democracy,” the governor said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu congratulates Babangida at 83

According to Mr Yahaya, the forum celebrates IBB’s significant milestone and join other Nigerians in praying that Almighty Allah continues to preserve and bless him.

“NSGF wishes him good health so that he will continue to serve the nation and humanity”,

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

