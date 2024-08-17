The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), has congratulated former President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.
This is contained in a goodwill message by the Chairman of the forum, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, on Saturday in Gombe.
Mr Yahaya described Mr Babangida as a bridge builder, a committed patriot and a charismatic statesman.
He also praised his courage, vision and exemplary leadership qualities, adding that, “his wise counsel continues to guide and inspire the new generation of leaders.
|
“Babangida is a true asset to Nigeria, a source of inspiration for both established and emerging leaders.
“His distinguished military and democratic credentials, steadfastness and remarkable statesmanship is worth emulating.
“As a former leader and elder statesman, he has consistently made hinself available to the younger generation, offering his wealth of experience, guidance and wisdom in critical moments.
“Babangida is indeed a leader of immense influence and reach, a bridge-builder and a promoter of democratic ideals, serving as a rallying point for those committed to democracy,” the governor said.
READ ALSO: Tinubu congratulates Babangida at 83
According to Mr Yahaya, the forum celebrates IBB’s significant milestone and join other Nigerians in praying that Almighty Allah continues to preserve and bless him.
“NSGF wishes him good health so that he will continue to serve the nation and humanity”,
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999