President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s former president, Ibrahim Babangida, on his 83rd birthday.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

He noted Mr Babangida’s endeavours toward the development of the nation, especially in infrastructure and other areas.

Mr Tinubu lauded the celebrant’s efforts in the completion of the Third Mainland Bridge, which at the time was the longest bridge in Africa.

“The president acknowledges the role of General Babangida in the sculpting of modern Nigeria, and commends him for his services to the nation.

“President Tinubu wishes the former head of state many more years in good health,” said Mr Ngelale.

Mr Babangida, fondly called IBB, was Nigeria’s military president from 1985 to 1993.

(NAN)

