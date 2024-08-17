Abas Akinyemi, a 48-year-old man diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease, is appealing for financial support to the tune of N35 million to undergo a kidney transplant.

Mr Akinyemi currently receives dialysis twice weekly and needs to continue this therapy to stay alive until he can get a kidney transplant.

According to a medical note from the General Hospital Odan, Lagos, signed by the Consultant Physician/Nephrologist, identified simply as S Alagbe, the total monthly cost for “haemodialysis and adjuvant treatment is N500,000 while the cost of kidney transplant ranges between N10 to N18 million.”

However, to secure a donor, Mr Akinyemi’s family is targeting at least N35 million, noting that the unstable foreign exchange rate has complicated the situation.

A longstanding friend of the patient, Olalekan Oladapo, a lawyer, thanked many Nigerians who he said have continued to show their support in the efforts towards rescuing Mr Akinyemi, a former student’s union leader at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State.

About Mr Akinyemi

Mr Akinyemi was a Regional Manager at Deekay Nigeria Limited, an Indian firm that manufactures and distributes tyres, before he resigned for medical reasons.

He subsequently got a new job after he regained his health, but he started developing complications that led to his current state.

While at the polytechnic in Kwara State, he was a member of the Students’ Representatives Council and served as Financial Secretary in the Department of Banking and Finance and the Public Relations Officer of the Ilobu National Students’ Union.

Mr Akinyemi is appealing to individuals and organisations to save his life by donating to raise the required amount for the kidney transplant.

Donations can be sent to his Zenith Bank account: 4235922047, Akinyemi Abass Adeleke.

Rise in chronic kidney disease

There is a rise in renal failure cases in Nigeria affecting all age grades.

Available data indicate that more than 20 million Nigerians are suffering from various stages of kidney-related diseases.

Medical experts explained that 100 persons per every million population, that is, at least 20,000 people yearly get to the stage where they need dialysis and or transplant.

They said it costs N600,000 monthly to put one patient on dialysis and N10 million to perform a kidney transplant in Nigeria.

They identified hypertension, diabetes and chronic infections such as hepatitis B and C, and Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV), sickle cell anaemia, and painkillers, as major causes of Chronic Kidney Disease in Nigeria (CKD).

