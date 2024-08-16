Manchester United kicked off the Premier League season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham, thanks to Joshua Zirkzee’s 87th-minute strike.

The Red Devils struggled to break down Fulham’s defence but ultimately secured maximum points in a tightly contested match.

The game got off to a slow start, with both teams creating limited chances in the first half.

Fulham’s Bernd Leno made crucial saves to deny Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, while Manchester United’s Andre Onana was equally impressive, thwarting Rodrigo Muniz’s bicycle kick.

As the game progressed, Manchester United began to gain momentum, dominating possession and creating more scoring opportunities.

However, Fulham’s defence held firm, and the match remained goalless until the 87th minute.

That was when Zirkzee, who had been introduced as a substitute, volleyed home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross, sending the Old Trafford crowd into raptures.

The Dutch-born forward’s strike proved to be the decisive moment in the match, securing all three points for Manchester United.

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi had a decent game, creating opportunities for his teammates but ultimately unable to prevent the defeat.

Despite the loss, Fulham can take heart from a solid performance, which showed promise for the upcoming season.

The win marks a promising start for Manchester United, who will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be pleased with the team’s resilience and determination, which ultimately paid off in the end.

