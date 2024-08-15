President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Peter Odili, on his 76th birthday.
Mr Odili, a respected leader, medical doctor and statesman, was the governor of Rivers State from 1999 to 2007.
President Tinubu joined family, friends, and the people of Rivers State to celebrate the former governor on this momentous occasion.
The President saluted Mr Odili, recalling his valiant strides in ensuring the infrastructural development of Rivers State, especially by connecting major parts of the state through durable roads and providing sustainable electricity through independent power projects.
The president acknowledged the landmark efforts of the founder of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Rivers State, in developing human capacity in health and education for the benefit of the present and future generations.
President Tinubu celebrated the statesman renowned for his unaffected humility and facility for mentoring and raising generations of leaders who remain at the fulcrum of impacting local, state and national development.
The president commended Mr Odili for his service to the nation, patience, grace, and notable strength of will.
President Tinubu prayed for more years of good health, joy, and happiness for Mr Odili and his family.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
