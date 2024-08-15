President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Peter Odili, on his 76th birthday.

Mr Odili, a respected leader, medical doctor and statesman, was the governor of Rivers State from 1999 to 2007.

President Tinubu joined family, friends, and the people of Rivers State to celebrate the former governor on this momentous occasion.

The President saluted Mr Odili, recalling his valiant strides in ensuring the infrastructural development of Rivers State, especially by connecting major parts of the state through durable roads and providing sustainable electricity through independent power projects.

The president acknowledged the landmark efforts of the founder of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Rivers State, in developing human capacity in health and education for the benefit of the present and future generations.

President Tinubu celebrated the statesman renowned for his unaffected humility and facility for mentoring and raising generations of leaders who remain at the fulcrum of impacting local, state and national development.

The president commended Mr Odili for his service to the nation, patience, grace, and notable strength of will.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

President Tinubu prayed for more years of good health, joy, and happiness for Mr Odili and his family.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

