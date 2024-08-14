President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Permanent Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Ogunleye said that the appointments were necessitated by the imminent retirement from the service of two permanent secretaries and the creation of the Youth Development Secretariat.

He identified the appointees as Joy Okeke from South-east, Rotimi Ajayi from South-west and Nancy Nathan from North-east.

He added that Mr Tinubu also approved the formalisation of the position of the Solicitor-General of the FCT Administration as Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary for the Legal Services Secretariat.

The director said that the appointees, including the Mandate Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat, Abdullahi Ango, would be inaugurated on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that MrTinubu had on 12 March, appointed 10 pioneer permanent secretaries for the FCTA in line with the provisions of the FCT Civil Service Commission Law, 2018.

(NAN)

