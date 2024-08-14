The wife of a former governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, on Wednesday, described improved reading culture and mental alertness as the best remedies to pervasive trends of poverty, illiteracy and class disparity being experienced by Nigerian citizens.

Mrs Fayemi appealed to youths to acquire skills, read widely and refrain from obsession with false life, as typified by youths who are exploring social media, either for fun or criminal activities, saying these can’t build a brighter future for anyone.

According to her, gender exclusion is the product of neo-colonialist thinking, which only breeds class disparities, rather than an equal and united people.

Mrs Fayemi spoke on Wednesday during an event tagged: “Read a Book” conversation, organised by the Ministry of Youth Development, in partnership with the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

The event was held at the Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado Ekiti.

Mrs Fayemi encouraged the youth not to engage in those things that can’t add value to their lives. She urged them to develop a strong passion for reading and knowledge-seeking.

“Make sure you get the right skills, read widely to get useful information that is relevant to self-development. Social media is good, but don’t misapply it,” she said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

She urged policymakers to make education highly competitive to ignite improved standards while expressing resentment about the reduction in the cut of marks for entry into universities by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

On the war against gender oppression, she restated the call for the removal of all social injustices hindering female folks from realising their potential, saying sound education, through improved reading culture, remained a panacea to the endemic exclusion and class differences females suffer in society.

“Women, too, should run away from pulling themselves down. They shouldn’t do things that will demean themselves. You may belong to different political parties or share different political ideologies, which is your right, but don’t use this to call someone’s integrity to question by spewing lies against her.

“We must put special measures in place to ensure an increase in the number of women representation at all levels of government. Myself and the late former Deputy Governor, Mrs Adunni Olayinka had to lobby for our party to field four women for the 2011 House of Assembly election. We thank God that it has now increased to six,” she said.

The Chairperson of the occasion and wife of Ekiti State governor, Olayemi Oyebanji, said the demands, which Mrs Fayemi sought in the new book were self awareness, social justice, rights, and unobtrusive economic space, regardless of class and race.

Mrs Oyebanji saluted Mrs Fayemi for being an unrepentant advocate of social justice and gender equality in Africa, saying these had helped in breaking socio-cultural, economic and political impediments against girl child education in Africa.

“Erelu Bisi Fayemi has joined the league of those who are using their writings to change the face of our society and create a conducive atmosphere where people can think. Cultivating a reading habit by youths is a foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future,” she declared.

In his submission, the Chairperson of ANA, Ekiti State chapter, Gbenga Daramola, said reading culture and enhanced mental richness, were the most effective ways to develop the human capital of any country, saying the event will help reshape the minds of the youths and enrich their mental horizons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

