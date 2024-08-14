Adeyinka Adeboye, Special Adviser on Grassroots Sports to the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience following Team Nigeria’s medal-less outing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Team Nigeria returned without a single medal, marking the third time the country has failed to win a medal at the Olympics, after Seoul 1988 and London 2012. Mr Adeboye acknowledged the disappointment, saying, “It’s unfortunate that everything panned out the way it did.”

Mr Adeboye requested Nigerians to accept the Minister’s apology and look forward to a brighter future. “The response of Nigerians showed that they are very passionate about the games and can’t envisage a situation whereby the team will not achieve anything at the games.”

He added, “I will however call for patience as the minister just spent just a year before the Games and it is very difficult for him to be involved in what was supposed to be four years of preparation.”

Mr Adeboye further stated, “All the people at the ministry were not happy including the minister, but it is a big lesson and I can tell you, the Hon. Minister is already putting everything in place for a better outing in Los Angeles in 2028.”

Mr Adeboye highlighted some positives from Team Nigeria’s outing, saying, “Personally, I will take some positives from the Team Nigeria outing, one of it is the fact that the athletes were paid all that belong to them, with both foreign and home-based getting equal attention.”

He also emphasized the presence of young athletes, stating, “We also have some young athletes taking part for the first time and I can tell you that these are the future.”

With the Paralympics approaching, Adeboye assured Nigerians that the team will make them proud, saying, “The Paralympics will be starting soon and I can assure Nigerians that they are going to make us proud.”

